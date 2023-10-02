Schnucks puts 'finishing touches' on remodel of Metro East store, plans ribbon-cutting event

Family-owned Schnuck Markets operates 115 stores, in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs 12,000 workers. It reported 2022 revenue of $3.1 billion.

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill — Schnuck Markets Inc. is putting “finishing touches” on the renovation of its Cahokia Heights store, and “it should be 100% complete by the end of the week,” spokesman Paul Simon said.

Located at 1615 Camp Jackson Road, the store received renovations to “nearly every area and department,” the company said, including electronic shelf tags; new refrigeration cases in its produce, dairy and beer departments; and general improvements, such as new shelving, flooring, paint and lighting.