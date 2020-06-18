Schnucks unveils opening date for new natural food store

"I'm excited for our customers to discover all that we have in store for them at EatWell"

ST. LOUIS — Schnuck Markets Inc. will open its new natural food store in Columbia, Missouri, next week.

The grocer will open EatWell, A Natural Food Store by Schnucks, at 111 S. Providence Road, on June 24 in a space formerly occupied by a Lucky's Market store. Schnucks announced the new concept last month.

"I'm excited for our customers to discover all that we have in store for them at EatWell, including organic produce, a natural living section, freshly-squeezed juices, as well as clean-label indulgences," Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck said in a statement. "EatWell will also have unique features, such as full-service sushi and ramen bars open for lunch and dinner."

Schnucks purchased the former Lucky's, a 42,000-square-foot store, at a bankruptcy auction earlier this year for an undisclosed price. Trade publication Supermarket News reported that Schnucks bid $860,000 for the location in March. Lucky's Market filed for bankruptcy in January and announced it was closing 32 of its 39 stores.

EatWell will employ 80 team members, most of whom are joining the company from the former Lucky's store. The store will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, customers will be encouraged to social distance and wear face masks, officials said.

This is Schnucks' second store in the Columbia area. The grocer already has a Schnucks store at 1400 Forum Blvd.

Schnucks, one of the largest privately held companies in St. Louis with more than $2.7 billion in annual revenue, operates 112 stores across Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa, and employs about 14,000 people.