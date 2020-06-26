Schnucks inks $5M partnership with St. Louis startup

Schnucks said it will use Foodshed’s platform to bolster its current partnership with local farmers as well as to source new growers from which to buy

ST. LOUIS — Schnuck Markets said Thursday it has partnered with a St. Louis startup as part of an effort to buy more than $5 million in local produce and goods this year.

The grocer has partnered with Foodshed.io, a startup focused on expanding the reach of local farmers that developed a marketing and logistics platform designed to assist retailers like Schnucks in finding produce from local, independent growers.

“Like Schnucks, these local farms have been feeding families and nourishing communities for many generations,” Schnucks Vice President of Produce Mike Tipton said in a statement. “Our continued support of local farms allows us to also provide the best quality and freshest produce to our customers who have supported us for more than 80 years.”

Schnucks said it will use Foodshed’s platform to bolster its current partnership with local farmers as well as to source new growers from which to buy.

Foodshed launched in New York, but has since relocated to St. Louis. It has five employees in the St. Louis area, CEO Dan Beckmann said. The startup in 2019 took part in an accelerator cohort of St. Louis-based Yield Lab.

