Schnucks puts 'finishing touches' on remodel of St. Louis-area store, plans 'grand reopening' event

CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Schnuck Markets Inc. will hold a "grant reopening" celebration next weekend for its Crestwood location, which has undergone a total store remodel.

Located at 9540 Watson Road, the Crestwood store has received several new additions, like a food hall and Fresh Pour drink area, along with updates to its bakery, deli and seafood departments. The company is “putting the finishing touches on the remodel now,” said company spokesman Paul Simon.

The store’s reopening event is scheduled to take place June 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring family-friendly activities hosted by St. Louis CITY SC and Purina, prizes and free food and drinks, according to the event’s Facebook page. The store has maintained its normal operating hours throughout its renovation, as the store is open from 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.

