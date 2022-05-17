Schnucks workers voting on new union contract

If they approve the agreement, Schnucks workers would see changes in working conditions as well as improvements to their health care plans at no extra cost to them.

ST. LOUIS — The union representing workers at numerous Schnucks locations said Monday it has reached a tentative agreement on a three-year contract with the grocer.

The vote to approve the agreement will be held Wednesday at the St. Charles Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m. Partners and workers must be registered in order to vote. Photo ID or social security card is required as well.

The agreement between Schnucks Markets and United Food and Commercial Workers Local 655, the union representing the workers, is comprehensive, the union said.

If they approve the agreement, Schnucks workers would see changes in working conditions as well as improvements to their health care plans at no extra cost to them, according to the union. The agreement calls for raises up to 10% for select workers and includes increases to workers' pension funds as well, along with dozens of other proposed provisions including gender expression protections for workers, it said.

In a tweet, the union wrote that "this is perhaps the best contract in this local's history and yet another example of the significant momentum that union workers have in this country today."