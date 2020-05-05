School bus service provider to close center, lay off 127 workers

Those being laid off include 119 Teamsters represented employees and eight non-union staff members

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — School bus service provider First Student is expected to close its center in House Springs after its contract ends with the Northwest School District in Jefferson County June 30, resulting in the layoffs of 127 workers.

First Student said in a notice filed with the state that it hopes to place its workers at other locations if possible no later than May 31.

The center is located at 4260 Gravois Road.

Those being laid off include 119 Teamsters represented employees and eight non-union staff members. Their positions include part-time drivers, part-time monitors and aides, maintenance workers and administrative employees.

First Student is headquartered in Cincinnati, and is led by president Paul Osland.