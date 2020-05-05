School bus service provider to close center, lay off 127 workers

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — School bus service provider First Student is expected to close its center in House Springs after its contract ends with the Northwest School District in Jefferson County June 30, resulting in the layoffs of 127 workers.
First Student said in a notice filed with the state that it hopes to place its workers at other locations if possible no later than May 31.
The center is located at 4260 Gravois Road.
Those being laid off include 119 Teamsters represented employees and eight non-union staff members. Their positions include part-time drivers, part-time monitors and aides, maintenance workers and administrative employees.
First Student is headquartered in Cincinnati, and is led by president Paul Osland.
More from the Business Journal
- What reopening looks like: Scenes from St. Charles as restaurants, retailers get back to work
- Stifel profit drops but revenue rises in tumultuous first quarter
- UMSL selects familiar face as new provost
- Boeing cutting 10% of workforce
- Retailers sign on at $50M Metro East project despite COVID-19 uncertainty
- Blues to furlough staff, say there's 'no certainty' when games/concerts will return with fans