$6.5M second phase of Pagedale Town Center, Carter Commons, celebrates grand opening with 7 new businesses

ST. LOUIS — Carter Commons, the $6.5 million second phase of the $55 million Pagedale Town Center development, is celebrating its grand opening this weekend with seven new businesses.

To celebrate the new commercial development, nonprofit developer Beyond Housing is hosting a grand opening from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 31, for local residents, business owners, municipal leaders and other supporters. Free food and drink samples will be offered from the restaurants, along with children’s activities such as face painting and tours of the businesses and community kitchen. Beyond Housing has invested more than $75 million in the area.

“We’re thrilled to welcome seven new tenants to Carter Commons and the Pagedale business community because fostering small business success is a key part of Beyond Housing’s comprehensive model for creating transformational change,” said Beyond Housing President and CEO Chris Krehmeyer in a news release. “Getting to this point has been a multi-year journey, and the COVID pandemic didn’t make things any easier — so we’re extremely grateful to our partners for their commitment to this project.”

Six of the seven incoming business tenants are established companies with successful track records, officials said. All six are minority-owned businesses that viewed the move to Carter Commons as an opportunity to expand and energize their existing operations, Beyond Housing said in a news release. The seventh, Propel Kitchens, is a newly founded nonprofit commercial kitchen that will provide workforce development by teaching participants skills and knowledge that will lead to well-paying culinary careers — while also serving as a production partner for some of the small businesses.

The first phase of Pagedale Town Center included a cinema, restaurant, bank, health-care facility and grocery store. The 20,000-square-foot building at Page and Ferguson avenues is named for longtime Pagedale Mayor Mary Louise Carter, who died in 2020 and whose legacy is her strong support of Beyond Housing’s initiatives to strengthen families and individuals, transform the physical environment and create change at the systems level, the organization said in the release.