Seller of private jets in $2.5M dispute with firm located at Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A seller and lessor of private jets says a firm with property at Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield owes it at least $2.5 million.

The Ritchie Group LLC, tied to Scott Ritchie, said in a lawsuit filed last month in St. Louis County Circuit Court that in 2018 it entered into business with companies tied to Steve Lieber: Lieber Spirit LLC and Air Sansone.

Ritchie's firm was to broker leases and sales of private jets and helicopters owned by Air Sansone, ranging in value from $350,000 to $15 million, according to the litigation.