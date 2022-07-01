Long-planned senior center under construction in Chesterfield after changes to stay in budget

It will have 150 units, including 96 independent living units, 37 units for assisted living and 17 units for memory care.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A $35.2 million senior living project in Chesterfield delayed by the pandemic is under construction and scheduled to open next year, after contractors redesigned plans to bring down the cost.

The 197,000-square-foot Shelbourne at Chesterfield will have 150 units, including 96 independent living units, 37 units for assisted living and 17 units for memory care. Amenities in the building include large visiting areas, libraries, a wine room and coffee bistros.

The senior housing development is being built on a prime corner at 805 Chesterfield Centre, next to the soon-to-be-shuttered Macy’s at Chesterfield Mall. Pennsylvania-based developer Shelbourne Healthcare Development Group purchased the vacant 8.2-acre property from Sachs Properties in December 2018 for $4.4 million, according to St. Louis County records.

Construction is underway and expected to finish by spring 2023. The general contractor is Brahms Construction LLC, with a design from Moseley Architects.

Nationwide developer Shelbourne also operates the Brookdale in Ballwin. In a change since the pandemic, the Chesterfield project is now a collaboration between the company and Cedarhurst Senior Living, according to a news release from Greystone, a national commercial real estate finance company based in New York City that is financing the project. Cedarhurst operates 48 communities in seven states.

The senior living project in Chesterfield was originally announced in early 2019, with a timeline to finalize financing and finish building set for summer 2020. But Shelbourne Healthcare Development Group requested a two-year extension to start construction in July 2020, citing market conditions during the pandemic.