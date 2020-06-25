Senior living project pitched in Old North St. Louis

The Webster School could be redeveloped into a senior living facility

ST. LOUIS — The Webster School in the Old North neighborhood in St. Louis city could be redeveloped into an independent senior living facility.

Lewis McKinney's LMAC Holdings LLC is proposing to transform the 65,000-square-foot former school with 49 units, a new nearly 4,000-square-foot addition and a 68-stall parking lot for around $11.4 million.

LMAC currently has the property under contract from the city and could close in August, officials said Tuesday at the Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority board meeting. LMAC officials also told the board they are wanting to replace some of the asphalt with more green space.

The LCRA board unanimously approved LMAC's request for tax abatement at 10 years at 100% and five years at 50%.

McKinney owns A Caring Plus Foundation, which helps elderly residents in north St. Louis city and county.

The plan comes as the senior living industry is facing headwinds due to COVID-19.

Webster School, 2127 N. 11th St., was built in 1908 and closed in 2007.