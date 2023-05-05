Seoul Juice, sports drink alternative created in Saint Louis University dorm, expands local retail footprint

After having an allergic reaction to Gatorade, a Saint Louis University student was on a mission to find a hydrating and tasty alternative.

ST. LOUIS — During his sophomore year on Saint Louis University’s soccer team, Luis Manta had an allergic reaction to Gatorade.

The experience prompted him to work with one of the university’s athletic trainers to find an alternative that would be equally hydrating and tasty.

So he Googled “most hydrating fruit,” and was happy to see search results for the Korean pear. The problem was that the only Korean pear juice Manta could find online had to be shipped from Asia, and it cost $50 for two, 12-ounce cans.

His solution: make it himself in his dorm. He created Seoul Juice by combining Korean pear juice, organic lemon juice and filtered water. (And he still uses those same ingredients to produce the beverage today.)

It’s been available in St. Louis since November at The Wine and Cheese Place and Friar Tuck — but it hit the shelves at Dierbergs last week.

