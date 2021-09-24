Serendipity Homemade Ice Cream to open second location in The Grove

The new location of Serendipity will open its doors in early 2022 with an expanded menu, more space and additional hours, officials said

ST. LOUIS — Serendipity Homemade Ice Cream Owner Beckie Jacobs will open a second location of the popular ice cream shop at the $9.8 million Gateway Lofts development in The Grove. Jacobs has owned Serendipity's first and only location in Webster Groves since 2003.

"After many conversations with Amrit and Amy Gill from Restoration STL, we came up with a plan that was too hard to pass up," Jacobs told the Business Journal. "They have been wonderful to work with and made this so easy."

The Gills own and redeveloped the Gateway Lofts, which is home to 55 units, in 2019. The new location of Serendipity, which will take up a ground floor space, will open its doors in early 2022 with an expanded menu, more space and additional hours, officials said.

The 2,000-square-foot space will now offer coffee and pastries in the mornings and cocktails, beer, wine and light late night snacks in the evenings. Serendipity will continue to focus on the main part of its business: ice cream, which includes dipity dough (ice cream sandwiches) and other ice cream treats like the spirited shakes.

Click here for the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.