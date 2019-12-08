ST. LOUIS — A shuttered Midtown brewery is now up for sale online.

Wellspent Brewing Co., which opened in March 2018 and closed last week, is up for sale on the website ProBrewer.

The listing says the entire turnkey brewery is for sale, including the facility, taproom, barrel warehouse and more. Read the entire post here.

The sale would include:

1,500-square-foot taproom with 75 seats (including 150-square-foot walk-in cooler with complete draft system)

580-square-foot kitchen space that is plumbed per health code and currently includes minor kitchen prep equipment

825-square-foot brewing/cellar area with complete brewery

3,000-square-foot courtyard (half of which is grass)

More than 2,500-square-foot building next door for barrel and miscellaneous storage. The building is climate controlled with kitchenette, bathrooms and dry storage

More information about the brewery's brewing equipment is available here.

Wellspent owner Kyle Kohlmorgen closed the brewery because the operation could no longer support the amount of debt it took on when it opened in 2017.