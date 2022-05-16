Side Project Brewing to open new joint space with Pizza Champ

The space, called Shared by Side Project Brewing, is a four-seasons patio available for in-person dining.

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — Side Project Brewing will open its new space it shares with Pizza Champ in Maplewood this Wednesday.

The space, called Shared by Side Project Brewing, is a four-seasons patio available for in-person dining at 2657 Lyle Ave. The brewery will offer a selection of its beers on tap as well as in cans on the patio and to-go through a drive-thru option. Guests can also order from Pizza Champ's menu of pizzas, wings, salads and sandwiches. The pizzeria opened for takeout and drive-thru in January.

"We're excited to see our vision for the full concept of Pizza Champ come to life," Chris Kelling, one of the restaurant's owners, said in a statement. "We want to be a neighborhood pizza joint, and now we invite our neighbors to come grab a beer, wait for a pizza, and relax on the patio with their families."

Pizza Champ's other owner is Adam Altnether. Kelling and Altnether also own and operate Elmwood restaurant at 2704 Sutton Blvd. in Maplewood. The partners have temporarily "paused" operations at Elmwood, according to its website, while they concentrate on Pizza Champ.

Side Project Brewing is owned and operated by Cory and Karen King. The couple also operates a brewery across the street from Shared at 7458 Manchester Road, as well as Side Project Cellar, their beer, whiskey and wine tasting room at 7373 Marietta Ave. in Maplewood.

The Shared by Side Project Brewing patio will be open in the summer and enclosed and heated in the winter, officials said. Side Project will manage the beverage program, which will include a dozen drafts, as well as can options such as canned wine, canned cocktails and nonalcoholic beverages. The beer selections will change frequently, and the brewery is also offering packaged beer to-go through its drive-thru window.