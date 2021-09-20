Slim Chickens franchisee opens second St. Louis-area restaurant

The new fast-casual restaurant, near the Saint Louis Zoo, is the seventh location of 30 that the franchisee plans in Missouri and Illinois

ST. LOUIS — R Solution LLC, a St. Louis-based Slim Chickens franchisee opened its second St. Louis-area location last week.

The newest Slim Chickens, at 1515 Hampton Ave. in St. Louis, opened Monday, Sept. 13, offering the chain's signature fried chicken and Southern-inspired side dishes.

The new fast-casual restaurant, near the Saint Louis Zoo, is the seventh location of 30 that the franchisee plans in Missouri and Illinois. Franchise owner Gary Grewe broke ground early this summer on the locations, which replaced a long-closed Denny's restaurant.

The new location brings about 75 jobs to the region, officials said.

The franchisee said it hopes to open two more locations in 2022.

The property on Hampton is owned by an entity related to the franchisee, R Chicken of Missouri III LLC, according to city of St. Louis records. A more than $1.3 million building permit was issued last November.

"We are excited to continue our footprint in Missouri and we are eager to bring the concept to our hometown, the city of St. Louis," Grewe said in a statement. "This is the largest city RSolution has launched in, and we are excited about the brand recognition we will receive. We look forward to expanding throughout St. Louis and introducing our neighbors and fellow residents to our fresh and delicious food."

R Solution inked a 30-unit deal with the brand in August 2020, just as it opened its first St. Louis-area restaurant, and fifth at that point, in Troy, Missouri.