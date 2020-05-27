SLU plans to start fall semester early due to COVID-19

In addition, SLU plans to condense its fall break to allow for the required number of class days

ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis University President Fred Pestello said Tuesday that the university will begin its fall term on Monday, Aug. 17, rather than its scheduled August 26 start.

Pestello said starting the semester earlier will allow the university for more in-person classes before a potential second wave of coronavirus cases.

In addition, SLU plans to condense its fall break to allow for the required number of class days. The university will schedule fall break to a single day in October, which will be determined at a later date.

"Following the advice of the experts we are consulting, we want to avoid sending our students home to cities across the country and beyond, and then have them return back to campus," he said.

The university has yet to finalize its end of term plans, but presented two options.

The first option would see classes concluding on November 24, and November 25 to November 29 serving as study days leading up to final exams. Final exams would then be administered online between November 30 and December 4. Students that live on campus would return home immediately following the conclusion of classes on November 24 until the spring semester.

