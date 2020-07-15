SLU raises more than $400M in historic fundraising campaign

The campaign will help SLU invest in five strategic priorities: scholarships, academic excellence, business education, health sciences and athletics

ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis University has raised more than $400 million toward its historic $500 million "Accelerating Excellence" campaign goal. The campaign, launched in 2018, is the university's largest and most ambitious campaign in its 200-year history, officials previously said.

The campaign will help SLU invest in five strategic priorities: scholarships, academic excellence, business education, health sciences and athletics.

"To hit this milestone in the first comprehensive fundraising campaign in SLU's history fills me with gratitude and optimism," Fred Pestello, SLU's president, said in a statement. "Higher education is at an inflection point as it faces the existential threat brought on by the coronavirus. As we at SLU sacrifice and adapt to the challenges and uncertainties of the times, our benefactors continue to demonstrate their support of our students, faculty, physicians and programs."

Robert Wheeler contributed a $1 million gift to the campaign to advance knowledge of basic human motivation through graduate psychology research, officials said. Trudy Busch Valentine also is supporting the campaign with $25,000 toward SLU's integration of telemedicine stations in north St. Louis to help increase access to health care.

