ST. LOUIS — California-based geospatial information company Esri said Tuesday it has formed an “official partnership” with Saint Louis University to advance geotech innovation.

The partnership comes as Esri continues to grow its St. Louis footprint and SLU bolsters its geospatial programming. Officials said they see the new partnership as an opportunity to strengthen the relationship between Esri, SLU and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA).

"This partnership opens up exciting opportunities for collaboration and discovery between Saint Louis University, the NGA and Esri," said Jack Dangermond, president and founder of Esri. "SLU and the NGA are already coordinating research work to find solutions for areas of common concern such as public safety, health care and emergency response. Esri is looking forward to joining their efforts and contributing the latest geospatial tools to find answers to some of the most compelling problems facing the world today.”

SLU in 2019 launched a geospatial institute, called GeoSLU, and signed a collaborative research and development agreement with the NGA for geospatial research, training and innovation initiatives.

The latest partnership builds on an existing relationship between Esri and SLU, said Tara Mott, an NGA account manager at Esri. Mott said she is one of two Esri employees that have served as adjunct professors at SLU. In addition, Greg Brunner of Esri is a member of GeoSLU’s advisory board.

"Saint Louis University is thrilled to partner with such a world-class company like Esri," said Fred Pestello, president of SLU. "With SLU’s Geospatial Institute, we are excited to team our expertise with Esri's experience to create security solutions for critical customers like NGA and to mitigate global challenges in a way that promotes human flourishing.”

