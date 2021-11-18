Team behind 2 St. Louis-area restaurants to open new pizza concept next spring

Press, a "smash pizza" concept, will be located on the same block as the trio's two other restaurants — The Lucky Accomplice and Shift

ST. LOUIS — Chef Logan Ely, with restaurant partners Brian Schuman and Corey Moszer, will open a new concept called Press in spring 2022.

Press, a "smash pizza" concept, will be located on the same block as the trio's two other restaurants — The Lucky Accomplice and Shift — in the Fox Park neighborhood. A specific address for the establishment was not yet available.

The "smash pizza" concept is something Ely and his team discovered on accident, he said in a statement.

"To be honest, it's not really a pizza," he said. "It's not really a calzone or a sandwich, either. It's a smash pizza! This is what happens when you let chefs loose in the kitchen and encourage your team to think outside of the normal confines of a dish. We start fermenting dough two days ahead of time, slowly building the flavor and strength. The dough is stretched across a hot cast iron press, filled with seasonal, local ingredients, and smashed together. We finish it with more toppings and slice and serve it like a pizza. It's crispy, chewy and delicious."

In addition to its smash pizzas, Press will offer a draft cocktail menu developed by Moszer, with 6 to 10 taps. Both the smash pizzas and draft cocktails will be available for dine-in and to-go orders once the concept opens.

"Press is a concept for our Fox Park neighborhood," Schuman said. "We wanted to offer something that was really approachable to all and fun. Press allows us to deepen our connection and investment in our community."