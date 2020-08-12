Snack maker with St. Louis presence sold for $400 million

Reno, Nevada-based Nature’s Bakery, which has a manufacturing plant in Hazelwood, was bought by Kind

ST. LOUIS — A manufacturer of plant-based, nut-free and dairy-free snack products with a Hazelwood facility has been purchased by energy bar maker Kind.

Reno, Nevada-based Nature’s Bakery, which has a manufacturing plant at 8860 Pershall Road in Hazelwood, was bought by Kind for $400 million, according to the New York Times. The deal comes after Kind was purchased for about $5 billion by Mars, the maker of Snickers bars, last month.

Nature’s Bakery was founded in 2011 by the father-and-son duo of Dave and Sam Marson. The deal is expected to close Dec. 15, subject to regulatory approval.

According to a company official, Nature’s Bakery has more than 500 workers at its manufacturing facilities in Hazelwood and Carson City, Nevada.

Officials expect Kind to operate Nature’s Bakery separately from the rest of its operations. No leadership or workforce changes are expected.

