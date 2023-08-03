New 13-acre soccer complex planned for St. Charles County

Plans call for the project to break ground this fall, with completion targeted by spring 2024.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Andy Kohl says he and his wife, Amy, for years had casually discussed the idea of trying to add more soccer fields in St. Charles County. The conversations got more serious as their three young children got more involved in the sport.

“As they continued to get older, we realized there’s a growing need for additional turf field space, especially in the St. Charles County area,” Andy Kohl said.