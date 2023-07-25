x
Soft Surroundings to lay off workforce at Missouri distribution center to be closed

The company will cut 79 jobs at the facility, including 31 packers, six technicians and five supervisors, according to the letter.
MEXICO, Missouri — Soft Surroundings is laying off employees at its Mexico, Missouri, distribution center, which it's planning to close, according to a letter filed with the state.

The St. Louis-based retailer – which sells women’s clothes, beauty products, gifts and home décor – said the layoffs are expected to occur on Sept. 1 and Sept. 15 and be permanent, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act letter filed Friday with the state of Missouri.

The entire facility, located at 4655 E. Liberty St. in Mexico, will close, officials said in the notice.

