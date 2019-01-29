Earthbound Satellite, located inside the Soulard Preservation Hall at 1921 S. 9th St., will close its doors after business on Thursday, according to a Facebook post.

"We had a lot of fun making drinks but never had the necessary traffic," the post said. "Onward and upward!"

Earthbound Satellite, from the owners of Earthbound Beer, opened in May 2018. The brewery, which has a location at 2724 Cherokee St., will remain open. Earthbound opened its brewery in 2014.

The leadership of the brewery includes Rebecca Schranz, Stuart Keating, Jeff Siddons and Robin Johnson.

