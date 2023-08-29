Suit alleges violation of federal law in closing of St. Louis hospital

The lawsuit says that the hospital failed to provide 60 days advance written notice of a mass layoff to employees or staff, as required by the federal WARN act.

ST. LOUIS — A new lawsuit seeks class-action status for former employees of the shuttered South City Hospital in south St. Louis, alleging that its owners violated federal law by failing to file notice of the facility's closure.

The hospital, at 3933 S. Broadway in the city of St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood, closed earlier this month after years of financial turmoil. The facility is owned by SA Hospital Acquisition, tied to Lawrence Feigen and Jeff Ahlholm. SA Hospital is the defendant in the lawsuit.

Filed Aug. 25 in federal court in St. Louis, it says that the hospital failed to provide 60 days advance written notice of a mass layoff to employees or staff, as required by the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act.

The hospital on Aug. 2 told employees, including plaintiff Lisa Flowers, that their jobs were being eliminated, the suit says, adding that layoffs took effect the next day. The hospital on Aug. 9 filed notice of the layoffs with the Missouri Job Center.

