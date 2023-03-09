'We need to create a new anchor on South Grand': Community leaders share vision for future development

South Grand Boulevard could be redeveloped into a community market with apartments, a new residential development and event space or even a hotel.

ST. LOUIS — South Grand Boulevard could be redeveloped into a community market with apartments, a new residential development and event space or even a hotel, according to proposals released last week as part of a study commissioned by a neighborhood group.

The South Grand Community Improvement District said the study, produced by the Urban Land Institute-St. Louis, was meant to fuel ideas as the district moves to pursue a developer who can take on redeveloping the neighborhood.

And it comes after a year of turnover, in which several well-known restaurants closed their doors.

“The development considerations are exciting, and while this will be a project that takes careful time and consideration to be done well, it is one that can have a very large impact on the South Grand neighborhood and broader St. Louis community for years to come,” said the improvement district's president, Natasha Bahrami.

Click here to read more of the story on the St. Louis Business Journal's website.