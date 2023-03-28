Affordable housing project in south St. Louis seeks incentives for historic rehab, new construction

The project involves building or rehabilitating 11 buildings into 60 new residential units scattered over 13 sites in the Gravois Park and Dutchtown neighborhoods.

ST. LOUIS — A city board is considering incentives for a new $26 million affordable housing development on scattered sites in south St. Louis.

Prospective redeveloper Marquette Homes Partners LP, an affordable housing venture from Lutheran Development Group and Rise Community Development, wants to build or rehabilitate 11 buildings into 60 new residential units scattered over 13 sites in the Gravois Park and Dutchtown neighborhoods, according to plans filed with the city.

The development plan would also rehabilitate the former Melba Theatre in the Grandview Arcade building at 3600 S. Grand Blvd. The historic theater would be white-boxed inside and used for commercial development, according to the proposal.

The current makeup of the sites slated for redevelopment, referred to by the city as the Marquette Park redevelopment area, consists of seven buildings and six vacant lots over a combined 1.48 acres, according to city filings.