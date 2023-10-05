South St. Louis bar and restaurant receives soccer rebrand

Tres Equis, a bar and restaurant at 3169 Morgan Ford Road in Tower Grove South, is rebranding itself to SC Lounge.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis is a soccer city, and it’s about to welcome its newest soccer-themed bar.

Tres Equis, a bar and restaurant at 3169 Morgan Ford Road in Tower Grove South, is rebranding itself to SC Lounge, set to serve as a sister bar to soccer-stable and next-door neighbor Amsterdam Tavern, Matthew Stelzer said. Stelzer co-owns both establishments alongside two business partners.

Amsterdam Tavern has received national attention for its soccer atmosphere well before St. Louis welcomed City SC, its Major League Soccer expansion team, earlier this year. Now, the sport’s increased popularity has driven demand for more soccer-themed venues, Stelzer said.

“It just made sense,” he said of the rebrand.