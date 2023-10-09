Southeastern Missouri winery is up for sale

The winery advertises itself as “a premier wine resort destination."

SAINTE GENEVIEVE, Mo. — Chaumette Vineyards & Winery is listed for sale.

Located about 70 miles south of St. Louis at 24345 State Route WW in Sainte Genevieve, Missouri, the vineyard and winery is listed for $7.3 million on Whitetail Properties Real Estate. Pittsfield, Illinois-based Whitetail Properties specializes in bringing together the buyers and sellers of hunting, farming and rural land, according to its website.

Chaumette Vineyards & Winery was established in 1990 by Hank and Jackie Johnson. The business sits on 310 acres of land, 30 acres of which are grapevines, its website states.

Whitetail Properties’ listing states the property for sale is 151 acres.