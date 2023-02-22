Southwest Airlines adding most flights to Lambert, these other airports in 2023

Southwest intends to fly an aggressive schedule that peaks with more than 70 additional flights a day out of Lambert Airport.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Southwest Airlines is adding thousands of flights in St. Louis, Las Vegas, Chicago and other major hubs as the carrier moves forward with plans to fully restore its network to pre-pandemic levels in 2023.

Southwest intends to fly an aggressive schedule that peaks with almost 4,400 daily flights in July. That includes sending an average of more than 70 flights a day out of St. Louis Lambert International Airport and exceeding more than 300 daily flights for the first time out of Denver International Airport.

Southwest is the No. 1 carried at Lambert, according to St. Louis Business Journal research published in September. In 2021, Southwest boarded more than 3 million passengers at Lambert. Its next closest competitor, American Airlines, boarded fewer than 880,000 passengers.

Southwest is coming off a year that ended with the airline canceling more than 16,700 flights between Christmas and New Year's due to an operational meltdown.

To read the St. Louis Business Journal's full list of airports with the largest Southwest flight increases, click here.