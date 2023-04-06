Southwest Airlines puts former U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt on its board

Southwest Chairman Gary Kelly said Monday in a statement that Blunt's experience as chairman of the Senate aviation subcommittee would benefit the airline.

ST. LOUIS — Southwest Airlines is adding former U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, a Republican from Missouri, to its board.

Southwest Chairman Gary Kelly said Monday in a statement that Blunt's experience as chairman of the Senate aviation subcommittee would benefit the airline. The appointment took effect Sunday, giving Southwest 15 directors.

Blunt in April was named to head a leadership strategies advisory services group at lobbying firm Husch Blackwell Strategies.

He retired earlier this year after serving in the Senate since 2011.