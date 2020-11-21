Space Command headquarters won't be in St. Louis

City leaders said in August that they had bid for the new headquarters and its 1,400 jobs, and had advanced past one round

The U.S. Space Command's new headquarters won't be in St. Louis, which had sought the project, as did St. Clair County.

The Department of the Air Force said this week it is now weighing six candidate locations for the headquarters: Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico, Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska, Patrick Air Force Base in Florida, Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado, Port San Antonio in Texas and Redstone Army Airfield in Alabama.

It said communities across 24 states were evaluated, and that it expects to pick the preferred location in early 2021.

City leaders said in August that they had bid for the new headquarters and its 1,400 jobs, and had advanced past one round.

