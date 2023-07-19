Spanish-inspired Idol Wolf to open in 21c Museum Hotel St. Louis

The other concept, a café called Good Press, is expected to open alongside the hotel itself on Aug. 8.

ST. LOUIS — Idol Wolf on Tuesday, July 25, will open inside the upcoming 21c Museum Hotel St. Louis at 1528 Locust St. in Downtown West, as one of the hotel’s two food and beverage concepts led by Executive Chef Matthew Daughaday, known for his work at Reed’s American Table, Juniper and Taste.

The other concept, a café called Good Press, is expected to open alongside the hotel itself on Aug. 8.

Louisville, Kentucky-based 21c Museum Hotel, a hospitality group known for its combination of boutique hotels and contemporary art museums, has been working to renovate the former YMCA building into a nearly 200-room hotel since 2018, the company said.