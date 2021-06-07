O'Fallon, Illinois, plumbing firm files bankruptcy

Spengler Plumbing Co. Inc. made the filing June 1 in bankruptcy court in East St. Louis, listing assets and liabilities between $1 million and $10 million

O'FALLON, Ill — An O'Fallon, Illinois, plumbing firm filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy this month.

Spengler Plumbing Co. Inc., 1402 Frontage Road, made the filing June 1 in bankruptcy court in East St. Louis, listing assets and liabilities between $1 million and $10 million. Jason Spengler is the firm's president, court documents say. The company's website says it also works on kitchen and bath remodels, plus heating and air conditioning projects.

An attorney for Spengler, Steven Wallace of Silver Lake Group Ltd., didn't respond to a request for comment. A Chapter 11 bankruptcy can involve a reorganization of a firm's debts.

Court papers list large debts with local unions. The largest, $753,000 for an alleged pension withdrawal liability with Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 101, is disputed. So is a similar debt, worth $235,000, with Plumbers Local 360's pension plan.

And Spengler listed a $403,000 debt with Local 101 and Local 360 for a National Labor Relations Board settlement agreement "for payment of union benefits."

Further, Spengler said it has a $78,000 tax debt with the Internal Revenue Service.