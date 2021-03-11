Spirit Airlines expands service from Lambert with 3 new destinations

"We are excited to see Spirit Airlines continue to grow here at St. Louis Lambert International"

ST. LOUIS — Spirit Airlines, which first started service at St. Louis Lambert International Airport in May, will begin offering flights to three new destinations this week.

The airline Wednesday began one daily flight each to Fort Myers, Florida; Phoenix; and Tampa, Florida. Spirit already offers flights to Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Orlando, Florida; and on a seasonal basis, Pensacola, Florida. The company will also begin service to Cancun, Mexico, in December.

“We are excited to see Spirit Airlines continue to grow here at St. Louis Lambert International,” Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge said in a statement. “We knew these flights would be coming to our airport in May when the airline began operating from St. Louis, but it is truly gratifying to see Spirit doubling down on their commitment to this airport with the new service to three more cities.”

Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas and Orlando are Spirit's biggest cities, with Fort Lauderdale serving as its biggest connection to Latin America and the Caribbean, officials said.

With the addition of these new flights, travelers now have access to nonstop flights to eight cities, as well as connections to other cities throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean.

"St. Louis travelers know how to spot a good value, and they're clearly excited about Spirit's arrival at Lambert," John Kirby, vice president of network planning for Spirit, said in a statement.