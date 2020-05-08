Big sports betting brand comes to Metro East. Here’s where to find it.

DraftKings is rolling out a mobile and online sportsbook in addition to a retail location in East St. Louis at Casino Queen

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Boston-based sports betting operator DraftKings Inc. said it will launch a sportsbook Wednesday at a Metro East casino, marking the second sports wagering operation to open this year in the region.

DraftKings is rolling out a mobile and online sportsbook in addition to a retail location in East St. Louis at Casino Queen. The kickoff of the sports wagering operations follows the July announcement by DraftKings and the casino of a multiyear partnership that rebrands Casino Queen as "DraftKings at Casino Queen." The rebranding extends to Casino Queen's location in East St. Louis.

Customers will be able to begin registering their sports betting accounts around 1 p.m. Wednesday, DraftKings said. Illinois requires in-person registration, which the sports betting operator said is possible to complete at the Casino Queen parking lot by connecting to the facility's bluetooth and Wi-Fi network through a mobile device. A DraftKings spokesman said Casino Queen is currently using a temporary space inside the casino for the sportsbook's retail location as it builds out a permanent space.

“We are excited to bring sports betting to Illinois and the St. Louis community,” Terry Downey, president of DraftKings at Casino Queen, said in a statement. “The marriage of two iconic brands promises to create an unforgettable experience that can only be found at DraftKings at Casino Queen. Fans will come to love the service, passion and innovation now available in our state.”

The casino’s sportsbook will let customers place bets such as pre-match, live and propositions wagers on professional and collegiate sporting events, officials said.