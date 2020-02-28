ST. LOUIS — In summer 2018, the XFL put out a request for proposals (RFP) to 30 cities, including St. Louis. The league later said St. Louis’ football-ready dome was the main feature that attracted it to the city. San Antonio’s Alamodome also received an RFP, as did Orlando’s open-air Camping World Stadium.

"They put out an RFP to multiple cities, and then we submitted ours, and then they went through their process, and then they eventually selected us," said Matthew Dewey, general manager of America’s Center Complex, which includes The Dome. The St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission, known as Explore St. Louis, put together the proposal.

An unconfirmed tweet from sporting news site OurSports Central stated that Cleveland and Kansas City also received invitations. The eight cities ultimately selected were St. Louis, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Seattle, Tampa and Washington, D.C. The XFL announced its selections in December 2018.

"When you end up in a small group like that, it’s always rewarding," Dewey said. "We know that St. Louis is a sports town that loves its football, so we knew this was going to be a great opportunity, and having the fantastic home opener last week just verified all that information."

