St. Charles casino partners with Amazon to open AI-powered store

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Ameristar Casino Resort Spa St. Charles on Wednesday will open an AI-powered store using technology from Amazon.com Inc.
Dubbed Roll In & Out, the store will use Amazon One – a payment system based on biometrics that works by reading a user's palm print — and Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology, which allows customers to enter a store, grab what they want and walk out without waiting in line at a checkout, officials said.
Located at 1 Ameristar Blvd. in St. Charles, the roughly 400-square-foot store is located on the way to the main casino entrance, said Steve Klotz, vice president of marketing at Boyd Gaming Corp., the casino's parent company. The space previously was empty, he said.