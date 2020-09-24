St. Charles, Chesterfield restaurants cite virus in laying off 150

"Many of our employees have suffered a reduction of hours of greater than 50% because of the reduced operations at the restaurant."

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Asian-themed chain restaurant P.F. Chang's said it is making layoffs around Missouri, including at its St. Charles and Chesterfield locations, though it has downplayed its reports as merely complying with disclosure laws.

The Scottsdale, Arizona, based-restaurant, owned by New York private equity firm TriArtisan Capital, told the state of Missouri through Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notices that it would drastically reduce hours for up to 150 workers at its 400 Lombard St. location in St. Charles and 1295 Chesterfield Parkway East location, qualifying as layoffs under state law.

Like other businesses that have resorted to layoffs, P.F. Chang's said that in March, it didn't know how long the pandemic would last.

"These unforeseen circumstances may have resulted in limiting our ability to schedule shifts and operate as we previously did," it said in each of its notices. "Many of our employees, at the restaurant identified above, have suffered a reduction of hours of greater than 50% because of the reduced operations at the restaurant."

P.F. Chang's said reduced operations and hours would now remain in place "for the foreseeable future."

It said the reduction of hours and who is affected "remains unclear," but that it will affect employees who previously worked more than 20 hours a week and had been employed for more than six months.

The chain has been laying off workers around the country, according to news reports. Affected areas include Philadelphia and North Carolina. It also said it would reduce staff at its Kansas City location.

