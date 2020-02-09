St. Charles City-County Library branch closing to make way for new location nearby

The new location will "serve local residents with a permanent building that will allow for classes & events along with convenient customer access"

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The Library Express at Discovery Village, a St. Charles City-County Library branch, will close its doors Oct. 31 to make way for a new location nearby. The library has purchased property at 10 Cliff View Drive in Wentzville Bluffs and has plans to open the Cliff View Branch in 2021, officials said.

The Discovery Village library branch, located at 378 Shadow Pines Drive, opened its doors in 2006 and was leased as a temporary measure to address the needs of the growing population in western St. Charles County, officials said in a statement. The new location will "serve local residents with a permanent building that will allow for classes & events along with convenient customer access, and offer the same great collection of materials."

The new Cliff View branch also will offer drive-up services and outdoor spaces that are currently not available at any of St. Charles-City library branches.

"The Library Express at Discovery Village has been a convenient library branch for residents in the area and we know it will be missed," Library Director Jason Kuhl said in a statement. "Cliff View will provide the same great features — friendly staff and easy access to materials — along with many other services and spaces that we are unable to offer at the Discovery Village location. We are confident that once our Discovery Village customers visit Cliff View, they will have a new neighborhood branch to call their own."

Cliff View will feature movable shelves and walls to accommodate a variety of events, study areas and children's classes. Customers also will be able to utilize a drive-up window to pick up holds and return materials. The outdoor patio is fenced and covered and will expanding seating and programming space during the year.