St. Charles County buys 199 acres for future park

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — St. Charles County said Wednesday that it bought 199 acres as a location near Wentzville for a future park.

The St. Charles County Parks Department paid $6 million for the property, which is under the appraised value, according to St. Charles County's communications director, Mary Enger. The property is west of Wentzville, at Highway W and West Meyer Road in Foristell and unincorporated St. Charles County. Thomas DuBray was the seller, she said.

St. Charles County negotiated a lease-back option with DuBray for a home on the site and 11 acres, giving the seller three years to relocate, Enger told the Business Journal.

Development of the remaining acreage purchased will begin in early 2022, she said. Information on plans for the park and an opening date will be released in the future, according to a press release.

The new Wentzville-area park will bring the number of St. Charles County parks to 21. The St. Charles County Parks Department has 17 parks open to the public, four in reserve and a total of 4,151 acres, officials said.

“Wentzville is a growing, rapidly changing area,” St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann said in a statement, “and this beautiful park property gives us an opportunity to maintain green space for the future. The Parks Department has other properties in reserve for that very reason. Our mission is to preserve and conserve the natural and historic resources of this county for the recreational benefit and enjoyment of our citizens.”

In May, the St. Charles County Council renamed Youth Activity Park as Kinetic Park as part of a $7 million transformation of the park, located at 7801 Town Square in Dardenne Prairie.