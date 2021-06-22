In St. Charles County, construction of single-family homes is surging

The county reported that through May, it issued permits for 792 single-family detached units, up from 662 in the same period of 2020

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Construction of single-family homes is surging in St. Charles County, a pace that would surpass last year's elevated figure and a sign that the area's growth isn't slowing.

Growth is "continuing at a fast pace," said Mary Enger, spokeswoman for the county's government. "Even after Covid, when people were not working and having all sorts of issues, it still continues to grow out here."

The county reported that through May, it issued permits for 792 single-family detached units, up from 662 in the same period of 2020. Thirty-one permits were issued for single-family attached units, up from four during the same period last year.

Last year, the county issued permits for about 1,800 single-family units, up from previous years, said Mike Hurlbert, its director of community development. He said the county is on pace to surpass that figure in 2021.

Hurlbert said areas such as O'Fallon, Wentzville and St. Charles city are contributing to the trend, as they have more land that can be developed for single-family homes.

Moving forward, the government has identified the area where Missouri Route 364 becomes Highway N as ripe for similar development. That location also has easy access to Interstate 64. Further road and infrastructure improvements are likely in that area, Hurlbert said. Among the most active homebuilders in the county, he said, are McBride Homes, Lombardo Homes, Fischer Homes and Rowles Homes.

The county is likely to need the additional homes. From 2010 to 2019, its population grew 11.5%, to more than 402,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and Hurlbert said it anticipates counting 470,000 residents by 2030.