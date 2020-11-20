St. Charles appoints new director of workforce and business development

Lori Myers started with the workforce and business development department in 2003 as an administrative assistant and has held a variety of roles there

ST CHARLES, Mo. — St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann has named Lori Myers as director of the department of workforce and business development, effective Dec. 14.

Myers, who currently serves as division manager of operations at the department, was confirmed by the St. Charles County Council at a Nov. 9 meeting, according to a release. She fills the position vacated by Scott Drachnik, who left to be CEO of the St. Charles County Economic Development Center.

Myers started with the workforce and business development department in 2003 as an administrative assistant and has held a variety of roles there, such as business services coordinator, equal opportunity officer and career counselor.