St. Charles County manufacturer to soon bring $300M expansion online

O'FALLON, Mo. — MEMC, an O’Fallon, Missouri-based manufacturer of silicon wafers used for semiconductor production, plans to soon begin delivering wafers as part of a $300 million-plus expansion of its facility there.

MEMC's parent company GlobalWafers, of Taiwan, said Monday it plans for the first wafers to be made next year as part of the expansion, which was first announced in 2021 and includes adding production capacity for silicon-on-insulator wafers. Increased production capacity as part of the expansion will be fully operational by the end of 2025 and is expected to create 100 new jobs, officials said Monday.

GlobalWafers in 2021 said it had reached an $800 million agreement with New York-based GlobalFoundries Inc. to add 300-millimeter silicon-on-insulator wafer manufacturing and expand 200-millimeter wafer production at GlobalWafers' O'Fallon facility. The wafers are used in GlobalFoundries' production facilities, where they're used to manufacture computer chips for smartphones, wireless connectivity, automotive radar and aerospace.

