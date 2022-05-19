St. Charles County Republican state senator exploring run for Missouri governor

Bill Eigel announced at a fundraiser Saturday that he plans to form an exploratory committee for a gubernatorial bid in 2024, according to the Missouri Independent.

Bill Eigel, a Republican who has served as Missouri state senator representing St. Charles County since 2017, is exploring a run for governor in 2024, according to the Missouri Independent.

Eigel, part of the Missouri Senate's Conservative Caucus, announced at a fundraiser Saturday that he plans to form an exploratory committee for a gubernatorial bid in 2024, according to the publication. He also posted a Facebook ad Sunday about the move.

Due to term limits, Eigel can't run for reelection. Missouri's Republican Gov. Mike Parson also isn't able to run again in 2024 due to term limits.

While in the Senate, Eigel has championed tax cuts in legislation targeting income tax and property taxes. He joined other Conservative Caucus members last session in holding up the passage of a new redistricting map for months, favoring a plan that would have kept most of St. Charles County's population in the same congressional district rather than split as it is in the final plan.

“I’ve always been a believer that Missouri’s best days are ahead of us,” Eigel told the Missouri Independent on Monday. “And if I can be a part of that, if that’s God’s plan, and that that’s in the people of Missouri’s plan for me to continue public service, I think that’d be amazing.”

Eigel told the publication that if he runs for statewide office in two years, his campaign will be shaped by his legislative priorities.