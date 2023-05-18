x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Business Journal

Developer proposes senior living community in St. Charles County

The facility would be built on a vacant 6-acre site on Veterans Memorial Parkway at West O’Fallon Drive, just off Interstate 70.
Credit: SLBJ
These renderings show the proposed design of a new senior living community in O'Fallon, Missouri, from New York developer Clover Senior Living. City of O'Fallon.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A developer new to the region is proposing an independent senior living community in St. Charles County.

Clover Development of Williamsville, New York, is hoping to build a four-story senior living facility with 124 units, according to plans submitted to the city of O’Fallon, Missouri. The financial investment was not disclosed in city documents.

The facility would be built on a vacant 6-acre site on Veterans Memorial Parkway at West O’Fallon Drive, just off Interstate 70. It will need approval from the O'Fallon City Council to move forward. The project was first added to the council's agenda earlier this month for a public hearing, and a vote would take place at a later meeting.

The property is owned by the Thomas M. Carney Revocable Trust of Wellington, Florida, according to city records.

Click here for the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Ferguson-Florissant school district acknowledges low performance score, commits to action

Before You Leave, Check This Out