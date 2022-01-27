St. Charles County reports strong building activity last year, led by residential

"Single-family construction has been fairly consistent and strong over the last decade in St. Charles County."

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — St. Charles County reported strong building activity last year, led by growth in the residential sector.

It counted 1,723 single-family building permits in 2021, off from 1,778 in 2020 but still elevated from pre-pandemic figures.

Multifamily permits set a record, at 1,202, up from 1,173 in 2020, the county government said.

Together, the residential permits were worth $658 million in 2021, flat from 2020 but up from $556 million in 2019.

The county's director of community development, Mike Hurlbert, said the figures showed that St. Charles County continues to lead for growth in the region, which is stagnant, and state, which counts relatively slow growth.

"Total residential permits remained strong: a 17.6% increase over the pre-Covid 2019 numbers and nearly 47% higher than just 10 years ago," Hurlbert said in a statement. "Single-family construction has been fairly consistent and strong over the last decade in St. Charles County, but new records were set in the growth of multi-family in both 2020 and 2021, providing a wide variety of housing options to our residents."

The activity comes as St. Charles County's population has boomed. At 405,000 people, it counts nearly three times more residents today than in 1980.