One chain makes way for another: St. Charles approves project in former Jack in the Box space

ST CHARLES, Mo. — The St. Charles City Council approved zoning for a plan to develop a new Starbucks coffee shop for a site that once housed a Jack in the Box restaurant.

The plan, approved by the council on Sept. 5, calls for building a new drive-thru location of the Seattle-based coffee chain will be built on the 0.74-acre site at 1992 Zumbehl Road, according to documents filed with the city. The site is at the northeast corner of Zumbehl and Regency Parkway.

An entity associated with the developer, Noles Properties of Creve Coeur, purchased the site from Jack in the Box Properties in March for $1.35 million, according to St. Charles County records.