$350M St. Charles Riverpointe project advances as city takes over park

Construction began last year on Riverpointe.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — St. Charles County took a step to advance the $350 million Riverpointe riverfront redevelopment this week by turning over control of a county park to the city of St. Charles.

Construction began last year on Riverpointe. Over the next five years, backers of the project expect the mixed-use development with houses, retail, new office buildings, restaurants and a riverfront lake to revitalize 120 acres along the Missouri River at Interstate 70 and Main Street. The project comes from St. Louis-based developer CRG, the development arm of Clayco.

Bangert Island, a 160-acre island and protected wildlife area off the St. Charles shoreline in the Missouri River, is owned by the city of St. Charles but since 2007 has been leased by St. Charles County Parks, which operated it as a county park. The county council voted Monday to terminate that 30-year agreement early.