x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Business Journal

Developer Lux Living plans apartment complex and hotel by St. Charles casino (Photos)

The apartment building would total six stories and 280 units, built above a parking garage three levels below ground.
Credit: SLBJ
A new entrance sign to the city of St. Charles would be part of a new hotel and apartment development along Interstate 70. City of Charles.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A St. Louis developer hopes to build an apartment complex and new hotel next to the casino in St. Charles, expanding on another developer’s pre-pandemic project that didn't take off.

Lux Living is proposing the project on a five-acre site at at 1406 and 1410 S. Fifth St., at the intersection of Ameristar Boulevard and South Main Street. The property borders Interstate 70 and the Ameristar Casino Resort.

The project is referred to as “Heart of St. Charles” in city documents because it's at the site of The Heart of St. Charles banquet center and wedding venue, which would be demolished under the plan. An earlier plan, from Heart of St. Charles owner Sheri Steffens, never got off the ground despite the city’s 2019 approval, the city said in documents.

Click here for the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Ferguson-Florissant school district acknowledges low performance score, commits to action

Before You Leave, Check This Out