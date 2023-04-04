Developer Lux Living plans apartment complex and hotel by St. Charles casino (Photos)

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A St. Louis developer hopes to build an apartment complex and new hotel next to the casino in St. Charles , expanding on another developer’s pre-pandemic project that didn't take off.

Lux Living is proposing the project on a five-acre site at at 1406 and 1410 S. Fifth St., at the intersection of Ameristar Boulevard and South Main Street. The property borders Interstate 70 and the Ameristar Casino Resort.

The project is referred to as “Heart of St. Charles” in city documents because it's at the site of The Heart of St. Charles banquet center and wedding venue, which would be demolished under the plan. An earlier plan, from Heart of St. Charles owner Sheri Steffens, never got off the ground despite the city’s 2019 approval, the city said in documents.