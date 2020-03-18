ST. LOUIS — Fast-growing St. Louis agtech firm Benson Hill said Wednesday it will begin commercially selling ultra-high soybean varieties aimed at meeting the demand of the growing plant-based meat industry.

Benson Hill will launch the new crop line in the 2021 growing season. It will offer the soybean varieties through its Benson Hill Seeds division, which launched in 2019.

“In the next 10 years, the projection is that the alternative meat market will be about $140 billion. We know that soybean is the No.1 protein source to meet that market demand. For us, it’s matter of how quickly can we scale these lines in order to help contribute to meeting it,” said Benson Hill co-founder and CEO Matt Crisp.

Founded in 2012, Benson Hill has developed a crop innovation technology platform called CropOs. The technology is designed to identify the most promising genetics for a targeted outcome, using predictive analytics to help improve crop varieties with better accuracy and efficiency in breeding methods.

The agtech startup said its new commercial product will provide food companies with the opportunity to bolster their sustainability, allowing them to bypass processing efforts that involve heavy energy and water usage.

